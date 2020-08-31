Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target at $1,487.00

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,487.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

HCXLF traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

