Equities research analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. 174,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

