Analysts Expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.12 Million

Analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will post $103.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.50 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $73.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $406.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $407.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $534.10 million, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,533,885 shares of company stock worth $423,941,722. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Cloudflare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.00.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

