Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after buying an additional 2,093,402 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $7,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 94,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

