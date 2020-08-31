Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $814.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post sales of $814.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.40 million. Timken reported sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

TKR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 4,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,355. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $953,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,383,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,067 shares of company stock worth $6,336,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Timken by 341.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Timken by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.