Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

BAH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. 2,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.