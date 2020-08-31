AmonD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,183.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. AmonD has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $25,183.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00139908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.01663755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00198080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00175101 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $35,661.63 or 3.03814459 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,484,534 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

