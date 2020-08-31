American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.25 Million

Brokerages predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce sales of $127.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.40 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $124.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $468.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $471.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $492.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $490,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 56.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,241,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 449,343 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $1,897,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 15.4% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.12. 874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,759. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.98 million, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.