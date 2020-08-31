American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.58. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

