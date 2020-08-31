American International Group Inc. Sells 31,491 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.75 on Monday, reaching $389.84. 22,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,402. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.98 and a 200-day moving average of $376.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.