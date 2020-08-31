American International Group Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of FactSet Research Systems worth $23,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $616,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,172.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,776 shares of company stock worth $3,654,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.44. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,407. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

