American International Group Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.98. 244,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

