American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,406 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,876,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $161.16. 16,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,743 shares of company stock worth $5,323,449 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.