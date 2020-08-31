American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 39,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,417,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,471,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $3.57 on Monday, reaching $172.23. The stock had a trading volume of 399,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,856,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.