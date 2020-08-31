American International Group Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,944. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.