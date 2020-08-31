American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,759,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,262.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,615,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,044 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. 1,848,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,795,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.66.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

