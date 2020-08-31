American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,119. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

