American International Group Inc. Has $31.84 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $31,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $235,105,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $101,991,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 108.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 212,424 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $617.36. 18,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $621.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

