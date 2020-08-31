American International Group Inc. Has $25.36 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 127,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,504. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Cowen raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

