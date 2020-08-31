American International Group Inc. Has $23.40 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 71,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,035. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

