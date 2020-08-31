American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Booking by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 103.6% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $31.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,914.01. 8,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,739.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,604.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.