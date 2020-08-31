American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,107,996 shares of company stock worth $501,248,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 125,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

