American International Group Inc. Buys 706 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Shares of NOW traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,074. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $494.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.27, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $11,439,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,391.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

