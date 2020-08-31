American International Group Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,603 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $732.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $667.57 and its 200 day moving average is $569.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $729.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

