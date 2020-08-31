American International Group Inc. Buys 382 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.65. 20,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.43. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,160 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.