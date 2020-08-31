American International Group Inc. Buys 1,178 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.