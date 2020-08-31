American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.93 on Monday, hitting $597.13. 7,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,916. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

