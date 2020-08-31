American International Group Inc. Acquires 8,164 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 86.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 51,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,660. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

