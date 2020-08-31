American International Group Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $358.25. 22,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,768. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,194,042 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

