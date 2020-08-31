American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post sales of $294.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.20 million and the highest is $303.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $298.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 479.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 539,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 310.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,278 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 30,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.