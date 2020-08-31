American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 877.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $302,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $168,977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 129,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

