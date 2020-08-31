American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 54,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.