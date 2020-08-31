American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,165. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.