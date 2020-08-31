Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96.

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.