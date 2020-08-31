Ambarella (AMBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

