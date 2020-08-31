Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,634.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,527.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,385.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,652.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.