Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,190. The firm has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.80. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.