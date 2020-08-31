Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

