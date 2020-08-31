Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,410 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,022. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

