Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,543,000 after purchasing an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,266,000 after purchasing an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after purchasing an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.21. 10,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,615. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.