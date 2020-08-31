Algert Global LLC Sells 8,365 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,073. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,985. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.