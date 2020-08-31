Algert Global LLC Sells 7,662 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

AMN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. 23,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

