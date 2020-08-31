Algert Global LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

