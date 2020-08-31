Algert Global LLC Sells 48,530 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,530 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of GoPro worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 26.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GoPro by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GoPro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $749.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

