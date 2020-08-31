Algert Global LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after buying an additional 3,485,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 598,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760,711. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

