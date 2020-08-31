Algert Global LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Materion by 770.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Materion by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 69.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Materion by 12.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Materion by 24.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Materion Corp has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

