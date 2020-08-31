Algert Global LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $551,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $4,140,258.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,905,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,760,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $112,209.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,488,818 shares of company stock worth $184,977,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.32. 1,823,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,620. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $88.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

