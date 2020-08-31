Algert Global LLC Sells 20,180 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,461. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

