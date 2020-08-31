Algert Global LLC Sells 13,885 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,461,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 194,780 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $270,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.42. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,072. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

