Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 8,274 Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of AAN remained flat at $$56.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,054. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $84,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

